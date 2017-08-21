Menu
Elemental LED gallery shot
Rep News: Elemental LED Names Reps for Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia

The appointments extend Elemental’s Diode LED product brand into new territories.

Lighting manufacturer Elemental LED, Emeryville, CA, announced partnerships with lighting rep firms Illuminations Inc. and LaFace McGovern Associates Inc. The appointments extend Elemental’s Diode LED product brand into Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Illuminations Inc. is in West Chester, PA, and serves Delaware, Southern New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Illuminations has a team of over 70 lighting professionals that provide comprehensive sales, application and technical support from project inception to completion. Projects include historic St. James Cathedral, Glaxo Smith Kline, Comcast, Lincoln Financial Field, and Federal Express.

LaFace and McGovern Associates Inc. is based in Bethel Park, PA, and provides lighting solutions to Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Founded in 1976, the firm offers a full spectrum of commercial LED lighting, lighting controls, and lighting services for indoor and outdoor applications. Projects include PNC Bank, Crown Castle, Wendall August Forge, Shop N Save, Rice Energy, Peoples Gas, and Mylan Southpoint. 

“We are thrilled to partner with Elemental LED to add the Diode LED product brand to our line card,” said George Lyngarkos, Principal of Illuminations. “The team at Diode LED is well known for their outstanding quality products within the lighting industry and we are proud to offer their innovative solutions to our customers.”

"I am excited to have both Illuminations and LaFace McGovern join our team. Not only are they industry leaders with an extensive network of customers, but their philosophy and focus on their customers is exemplary," said Chris Le Blanc, President of Elemental LED. “These partnerships align well with the company’s go-to-market strategy and mission to further the growth of the Diode LED brand.”

