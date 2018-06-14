Rep News: Specified Lighting to Represent Universal in Tampa

Universal Lighting Technologies, Nashville, a member of the Panasonic family of companies, announced a partnership with Clearwater, FL-based Specified Lighting Sales. The agency will represent Universal in the Tampa, Florida area, providing local distributors advanced LED and ballast retrofit and replacement solutions.
