United Electrical Sales Rep Firm Buys Georgia’s EPI

Orlando-based rep firm United Electrical Sales (UES) has acquired the assets of Atlanta’s Electrical Products Inc. (EPI) through UES of Georgia LLC, a newly formed Georgia entity.

A UES press release said, “UES and EPI are two highly compatible firms. Our companies proudly represent a lot of the same companies and hold similar values and philosophies on doing business: producing an excellent job for our engineer, contractor, distributor & manufacturer partners, an emphasis on honesty, integrity and the importance of bringing a positive attitude to work.

“This is a very exciting time for both companies, for our business associates and our customers. Our greatest assets have always been our people, and by joining forces we have just made a huge leap in the quality of those assets. We are forging this new entity with enhanced experience and expertise. Our goal is to combine the talents and sales knowledge of the entire UES/EPI team, including UES of Alabama, Ltd. and UES of Florida, Ltd.”

United Electrical Sales was formed in July 1997 through the merger of Clement-Kinzel & W. J. Milner & Co. According to information on its website, it “employs three dedicated specification sales people who call on end users, home builders, electrical engineers and electrical contractors. UES employs twelve dedicated distributor sales people supplementing the specification efforts, but mainly focusing on distributor partner relationships.”

Electrical Products Inc. has been in business since 1983. It focuses on the industrial, utility, and residential markets with a dedicated specification and end user staff in Georgia and Alabama.