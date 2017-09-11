Check Out the Winner of DOE’s Sunshot Competition

We helped the Department of Energy put out its call for entries to its “Hit Me with Your SunShot” photo content a few weeks back. The winning photos have been selected, and they are spectacular. Ivan Boden took the winning photo pictured here. As DOE describes Ivan’s photo,

“The photo shows massive heliostats at sunrise at the Crescent Dunes concentrating solar power plant in Tonopah, NV. The 110MW plant uses heliostats to reflect sunlight onto a receiver when the sun is shining. The resulting energy that’s generated can be stored for use 24-hours-a-day to power 75,000 homes. The heliostats are pictured here stowed in a horizontal position overnight. Click here to see the winning photos from all categories and view an album with every submission to the contest.