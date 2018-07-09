HellermannTyton to Air July 17 Webinar on Proposed NEC Changes Affecting Renewable Energy in 2020

Two electrical code experts from HellermannTyton, Milwaukee, WI, will host a webinar detailing the 2020 National Electric Code (NEC) – in particular, the proposed changes affecting the renewable energy industries. This discussion will take place Tuesday, July 17 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Register here.

The webinar, part of HellermannTyton’s “Beyond the Panel” series, will preview updated compliance information, which will be especially relevant to solar PV (photovoltaic) system installers, engineers and PV system specifiers, solar services owners and executives as well as AHJs (authority having jurisdiction).

Topics will include:

• The proposed changes to NEC 2020 related to renewable energy.

• How participants can provide their input to the process.

• How the authority having jurisdiction will interpret and inspect installations.

• The label types that will meet the new code requirements.

• Latest International Fire Code and other related National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) requirements.

• How to streamline field inspections.

This webinar qualifies for one) NABCEP continuing education credit.

The presenters are:

Cari Helberg, Sales Application Engineer, HellermannTyton

Cari is HellermannTyton's sales application engineer, supporting the electrical division for North America. She is a licensed master electrician and an ICC-certified electrical inspector. In her spare time, she teaches classes in code calculations, code update and NEC Article 690.

Todd Fries, Marketing Manager - Identification Systems, HellermannTyton

Todd has led the innovation of HellermannTyton's identification products and programs for over 30 years. He is a member of Code Making Panel 4 of NEC 2014, 2017 and 2020 and serves on other standards committees.

Register here for the webinar.