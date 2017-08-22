Home Depot to Install 30,000 PV Panels from Current Powered by GE

The Home Depot has selected Current, powered by GE to support the expansion of its rooftop solar energy program. Current partnered with Home Depot on site selection, project implementation plans, financing and incentive capture for 20 solar installations in New Jersey, as well as 10 additional stores in Connecticut, Maryland and Washington, DC. The 11.9 MW portfolio will deploy approximately 30,000 rooftop solar panels and reduce electricity grid demand by an estimated 30 to 35 percent annually at each Home Depot store.

“Our alternative energy projects are important elements of our sustainability and operations efforts as they reduce carbon emissions while also lowering our energy costs,” said David Hawkins, vice president of labor and operations for The Home Depot, in the press release.