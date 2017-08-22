Menu
Home_Depot_Solar_Current_GE
Green Market>Solar

Home Depot to Install 30,000 PV Panels from Current Powered by GE

The 11.9 MW portfolio will deploy approximately 30,000 rooftop solar panels and reduce electricity grid demand by an estimated 30 to 35 percent annually at each Home Depot store.

The Home Depot has selected Current, powered by GE to support the expansion of its rooftop solar energy program. Current partnered with Home Depot on site selection, project implementation plans, financing and incentive capture for 20 solar installations in New Jersey, as well as 10 additional stores in Connecticut, Maryland and Washington, DC. The 11.9 MW portfolio will deploy approximately 30,000 rooftop solar panels and reduce electricity grid demand by an estimated 30 to 35 percent annually at each Home Depot store.

 “Our alternative energy projects are important elements of our sustainability and operations efforts as they reduce carbon emissions while also lowering our energy costs,” said David Hawkins, vice president of labor and operations for The Home Depot, in the press release.

TAGS: New England
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
doe_Sunshot_contest
9 Days to Submit Your Best Solar Photos for DOE SunShot Contest
Aug 08, 2017
Solarcity_Resi_Rooftop_PV_Panels
Rooftop Solar Installations May Slow Down Big-Time
Jul 11, 2017
Solar_Tariff_Impact_GTM_Research
Solar Lobbying Group Says PV Panel Tariffs Could Decimate Solar
Jul 11, 2017
Florida Legislature Passes Solar Bill
May 08, 2017