Rooftop Solar Installations May Slow Down Big-Time

An article in Sunday’s edition of the New York Times offered a grim assessment of the current trend in rooftop solar installations. It said that while rooftop solar installations have been growing by as much as 900% over the past six years, data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance forecasts a 2% decline this year.

Said the New York Times report, “A number of factors are driving the reversal, from saturation in markets like California to financial woes at several top solar panel makers. But the decline has also coincided with a concerted and well-funded lobbying campaign by traditional utilities, which have been working in state capitals across the country to reverse incentives for homeowners to install solar panels.”