SEIA Speaks Out Against Trump’s 30% Tariff on Solar Panels & Cells

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Washington, D.C., the national trade association for the U.S. industry, and its members expressed disappointment in the decision by President Trump to impose 30% tariffs on imported solar cells and panels, according to a Jan. 22 press release. SEIA says the decision effectively will cause the loss of roughly 23,000 American jobs this year, including many in manufacturing, and it will result in the delay or cancellation of billions of dollars in solar investments.

“While tariffs in this case will not create adequate cell or module manufacturing to meet U.S. demand, or keep foreign-owned Suniva and SolarWorld afloat, they will create a crisis in a part of our economy that has been thriving, which will ultimately cost tens of thousands of hard-working, blue-collar Americans their jobs,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA’s President and CEO.

SEIA said in the release that the impact of the decision will be far-reaching across all sectors of the solar economy, SEIA members said. “It boggles my mind that this president - any president, really - would voluntarily choose to damage one of the fastest-growing segments of our economy,” said Tony Clifford, chief development officer, Standard Solar. “This decision is misguided and denies the reality that bankrupt foreign companies will be the beneficiaries of an American taxpayer bailout.”

SEIA estimates that a tariff at this level will eliminate, not add to, American manufacturing jobs. There were 38,000 jobs in solar manufacturing in the U.S. at the end of 2016, and all but 2,000 made something other than cells and panels, the subject of this case. Those 36,000 Americans manufactured metal racking systems, high-tech inverters, machines that improved solar panel output by tracking the sun and other electrical products.

