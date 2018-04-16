SEIA Supports Solar Product Exclusions in Tariffs

In comments filed recently with the United States Trade Representative, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Washington, DC, expressed support for product exclusions from tariff coverage under the Solar Products Safeguard measure for products that are not, and are not expected to be, manufactured in adequate quantities here in the United States. Following is a statement from SEIA’s President and CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper:

"We agree with the administration's objective of promoting a strong American manufacturing economy. The exclusion process offers the President an opportunity to allow those products that aren't adequately available from American manufacturers now, or in the foreseeable future, to receive an exclusion and keep America's solar economy driving forward. By granting these exclusions, the President can ensure that the burgeoning solar energy sector continues to offer Americans well-paying jobs, national security and economic growth."