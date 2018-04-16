Menu
gettyimagessolar Getty Images

SEIA estimates that the U.S. now has an estimated 20.2 GW of installed solar capacity, enough to effectively power nearly 4 million homes in the United States – or every single home in a state the size of Massachusetts or New Jersey – with another 20 GW in the pipeline for 2015-16.

SEIA Supports Solar Product Exclusions in Tariffs

SEIA believes the tariff exclusions will help the solar industry keep growing.

In comments filed recently with the United States Trade Representative, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Washington, DC, expressed support for product exclusions from tariff coverage under the Solar Products Safeguard measure for products that are not, and are not expected to be, manufactured in adequate quantities here in the United States. Following is a statement from SEIA’s President and CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper:

“We agree with the administration’s objective of promoting a strong American manufacturing economy. The exclusion process offers the President an opportunity to allow those products that aren’t adequately available from American manufacturers now, or in the foreseeable future, to receive an exclusion and keep America’s solar economy driving forward. By granting these exclusions, the President can ensure that the burgeoning solar energy sector continues to offer Americans well-paying jobs, national security and economic growth.” Details

