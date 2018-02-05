Sonepar has entered into separate agreements to acquire the Austrian and Belgian businesses of Solar A/S, respectively named GFI GmbH and Claessen ELGB NV, with closing expected to take place in the second quarter of 2018, according to a Sonepar press release. Finalization of the Austrian transaction is subject to approval from the Austrian competition authorities.
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Sonepar Buys Solar Distributors in Austria and Belgium
In separate agreements Sonepar will acquire GFI GmbH in Austria and Claessen ELGB NV in Belgium.
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments