Solar panel installation (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Green Market>Solar

Sonepar Buys Solar Distributors in Austria and Belgium

In separate agreements Sonepar will acquire GFI GmbH in Austria and Claessen ELGB NV in Belgium.

Sonepar has entered into separate agreements to acquire the Austrian and Belgian businesses of Solar A/S, respectively named GFI GmbH and Claessen ELGB NV, with closing expected to take place in the second quarter of 2018, according to a Sonepar press release. Finalization of the Austrian transaction is subject to approval from the Austrian competition authorities.

TAGS: Global Mergers & Acquisitions
