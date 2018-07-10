Sports Teams Going Great Guns with Solar

As Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, opens for its inaugural season, more than 4,000 solar panels installed by Georgia Power across the campus will harness the power of the sun to produce renewable energy.

A growing number of professional sports facilities are installing solar to benefit the environment and their bottom line, according to a recent post at www.seia.org. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SIEA) says the total cumulative capacity in professional sports has reached 46 megawatts (MW), enough to power nearly 8,000 American homes. These numbers are thanks to a great deal of recent growth - nearly half of the total capacity has been installed in the last three years at facilities across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NASCAR and IndyCar. Click on the green box below marked "View Full List" to see SEIA’s database of sports stadium, racetracks and ballparks powered in part by solar.

“All leading sports leagues in the United States, including professional football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, NASCAR and the IndyCar Series, boast sizeable solar assets,” says SEIA’s post. “The NFL has the highest percentage of stadiums with solar at 32%, though both the MLB and NBA aren't far behind at 30% each. So far in 2018, all of the major sporting championships have been won by teams with a solar facility (Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Capitals and Golden State Warriors).”