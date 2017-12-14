U.S. Solar Installs Fall to Lowest Level Since 2015

According to GTM Research and SEIA’s latest “U.S. Solar Market Insight Report,” 2,031 MW of PV were installed in the United States in the third quarter of 2017 — the nation’s lowest quarterly total since third quarter of 2015.

Two of the three market segments tracked by GTM Research and SEIA were down on the quarter and on the year; however, the non-residential segment was the lone standout. The U.S. installed 481 MW of non-residential PV in the third quarter, representing growth of 22 % year-over-year. Download the free executive summary for more insight. The graph below shows U.S. quarterly PV installations.

The full report, which includes state-level data and analysis, is available for purchase on the organization’s website.

The report is also available as part of GTM Research's U.S. Downstream Distributed Solar Service, which includes in-depth market reports, solar conference passes, solar analyst access and more.