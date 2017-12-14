Menu
zstockphotos/iStock/Thinkstock
Green Market>Solar

U.S. Solar Installs Fall to Lowest Level Since 2015

New research report reveals details of the decline.

According to GTM Research and SEIA’s latest “U.S. Solar Market Insight Report,” 2,031 MW of PV were installed in the United States in the third quarter of 2017 — the nation’s lowest quarterly total since third quarter of 2015.

Two of the three market segments tracked by GTM Research and SEIA were down on the quarter and on the year; however, the non-residential segment was the lone standout. The U.S. installed 481 MW of non-residential PV in the third quarter, representing growth of 22 % year-over-year. Download the free executive summary for more insight. The graph below shows U.S. quarterly PV installations.

U.S. Quarterly PV Installations

The full report, which includes state-level data and analysis, is available for purchase on the organization’s website.

The report is also available as part of GTM Research's U.S. Downstream Distributed Solar Service, which includes in-depth market reports, solar conference passes, solar analyst access and more.

 

TAGS: Green Market
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
sunshot_winner_1025
Check Out the Winner of DOE’s Sunshot Competition
Sep 11, 2017
gettyimagessolar
Solar Market Sees 8% Growth in 2Q 2017 According to GTM Research - SEIA Report
Sep 11, 2017
Home_Depot_Solar_Current_GE
Home Depot to Install 30,000 PV Panels from Current Powered by GE
Aug 22, 2017
doe_Sunshot_contest
9 Days to Submit Your Best Solar Photos for DOE SunShot Contest
Aug 08, 2017