Elemental LED Providing Aid to Hurricane Victims

Elemental LED, Emeryville CA, has made a significant donation to the American Red Cross to support the relief efforts in Houston and surrounding Texas communities that have been impacted by the flood damage from Hurricane Harvey as well as the devastation from Hurricane Irma to Florida and southeastern US.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, including thousands of our customers throughout the southern US region,” said Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED, in a press release. “We are proud to support the efforts of the American Red Cross in providing critical assistance to those who have suffered tremendous losses and disruption from these catastrophic storms.”