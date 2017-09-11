Menu
Walthall to Manage Summit Electric Supply Location in Bryan/College Station, TX

Electric Supply (Albuquerque, NM):  Dustin Walthall joined the company as service center leader of its Bryan/College Station, TX, location. He has worked in electrical distribution for 10 years in Texas, beginning his career in the industry as a warehouse driver for a Texas electrical supplier. He advanced through roles in sales and operations before eventually becoming a branch manager. In his new position, Walthall will work to develop and build a strong team to provide outstanding customer service in the Bryan/College Station market. “My goal is to further establish Summit as having the best customer service and to build a reputation of being the most trusted electrical distributor in the area,” he said in a press release.

