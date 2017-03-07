Menu
More Sales, Smoother Ops and Better Relations through Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI)
Webinars

More Sales, Smoother Ops and Better Relations through Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI)

Available Now On Demand!

Changing customer expectations, the growth of ecommerce and rising transportation costs are driving electrical equipment manufacturers and their distributors to collaborate now more than ever to remain competitive. Part of their strategy to counter these shifts and enhance collaboration is vendor managed inventory (VMI).

In this webinar, you will learn how manufacturers identify the right VMI distribution partners, the financial and operational benefits gained for manufacturers and distributors, and who really wins in the end.

Discoveries for Electrical Manufacturers and Distributors:

  • The market forces behind the need for collaboration between manufacturers and distributors.
  • Key metrics manufacturers use to choose the right VMI partner.
  • How manufacturers increase sales and smooth operations with VMI.
  • Why VMI makes a manufacturer invested in a distributor’s success.
  • How VMI frees a distributor to focus on revenue-generating activities.
  • Who really wins after VMI is implemented.


SPEAKERS
Ruth Cooper, Channel Business Services Manager, Schneider Electric
Ken Avery, VP of Vendor Relations, CapitalTristate
Steve Conroe, Product Manager, CapitalTristate
Tom Hoar, Industrial Sales Director, Datalliance
Dirk Beveridge, Moderator, Founder, UnleashWD

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
5 Potential Market Opportunities that Electrical Distributors Can’t Afford to Ignore
5 Potential Market Opportunities that Electrical Distributors Can’t Afford to Ignore
Feb 14, 2017
The Changing Channels of Distribution
The Changing Channels of Distribution
Aug 24, 2016
Register for the free Aug. 20 EW/Epicor webinar on the 10 Trends Now Shaking the Electrical Industry!
Aug 12, 2013
Gunning for Growth in 2010
Oct 26, 2009