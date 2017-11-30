If you've ever purchased any product online, you understand eCommerce. Understanding how to make it work for your distribution operation is an entirely different story. This white paper looks at how online shopping has changed the distribution landscape. Your buyers have been trained to expect seamless, high-quality online purchasing experiences, and they're looking for a similarly simple, elegant experience when they make B2B buying decisions. Based on Forrester Research, experts are saying U.S. B2B eCommerce will reach $1.13 trillion by 2020. You can't afford to do things the old way, or do them halfway. This white paper answers why your distribution business can't wait any longer.