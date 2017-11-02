eCommerce strategy is more than an online store. For distributors, the right solution will drive growth, but it will also drive efficiency and loyalty by transforming your customer service and support. This eBook reviews what distributors must consider when developing their eCommerce strategy. Real-world examples help you understand key questions, such as:

• Where is eCommerce headed for distributors?

• What matters most to distributors in eCommerce?

• What type of solution is right for my business software?

• How can eCommerce improve customer service and support?

• How long does it take to get online?

