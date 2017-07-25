Floating Wind Farm Ready for Deployment Off Scottish Coast

Scotland set a new record for wind power in June according to a post at www.scotsman.com, which said that during the first six months of 2017 Scottish wind farms generated “enough power was generated to supply more than all of ­Scotland’s national demand for six days.” Statoil, a large developer of offshore windfarms that also has diverse portfolio of other energy assets, is planning on adding to that generating capacity with an innovative design for floating wind farms that cold harness the wind in previously untapped deepwater locations.

According to this post at www.qz.com, “Statoil has tested the technology for the past six years, and is now ready to deploy it for the first time in a commercial project. The first floating wind turbine has been placed about 20 km (12 miles) off the coast of Peterhead in Scotland. Another four turbines will be added to the farm, which together will generate enough energy to power 20,000 households. The £190 million ($250 million) project is being financed by the UK government’s renewable-energy plan.”