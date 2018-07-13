Milwaukee to Begin $32 Million Headquarters Expansion Project in Brookfield, WI

Milwaukee Tool will begin construction on another major expansion of its Global Headquarters Campus in Brookfield, WI. With a total investment of $32 million, the new advanced manufacturing and R&D facility is expected to create 350 new jobs, continuing a strong track record of rapid growth for the company within the United States.

This newest expansion will house the company’s advanced manufacturing, engineering, and global research and development center, occupying a 3.5-acre site on the company’s Global Headquarters Campus. The 114,500-square foot, multi-story building starts construction in Q3 2018 and is expected to be completed by Q4 2019, bringing its global headquarter space from 390,000 square feet to an approximate 504,500 square feet.

“When you look at the growth our company has achieved in the last decade, the catalyst for our success has been, and will always be, our people. The drive, determination, and obsession of our employees has enabled us to continue delivering disruptive innovation for the professional trades and our distribution partners,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group president, in the press release. “Our newest expansion will help us continue to grow a world-class work environment that will attract, recruit, and retain the best talent in the world.”

Milwaukee Tool has sustained organic double-digit growth throughout the last decade. Over the last decade Milwaukee Tool has continued to invest heavily in its national growth, making over $190 million in capital investments in the U.S., including $33.4 million in manufacturing, tripling the workforce at its Global Headquarters Campus in Wisconsin, and growing its base of 3,500 employees nationwide.