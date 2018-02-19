Menu
Southwire to Close Wisconsin Customer Service Center

Southwire, Carrollton, GA, will be closing its customer service center (CSC) in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

“The decision to close our Pleasant Prairie CSC was not made easily nor taken lightly, and it is in no way an indication of the facility’s performance or a reflection on the people at Pleasant Prairie,” said Kurt Hennelly, executive vice president of distribution, sourcing and manufacturing strategy, in a press release. “As our organization grows in size and complexity, we must continuously reevaluate our operations to ensure that we remain competitive in the marketplace and deliver value to the customers and communities that depend on us.”

Southwire plans to relocate the Pleasant Prairie CSC operations, including equipment and inventory, to its existing distribution facilities located in the U.S. and Toronto, Canada. This transition is expected to begin in the summer months and should conclude by the end of November. Eligible employees at the Pleasant Prairie CSC will have the opportunity to bid on open positions at other Southwire locations, and those individuals who do not wish to transfer to another Southwire location will receive severance packages.

 

