Menu
Werner_LaCross_ GroundBreaking
The Werner La Crosse Team Pictured (from left to right): Eric Severson, Bob Beckman, Jim Crawford, Mike Engebretson, John Anderson, Doug Bue and Brad Windjue.
East North Central>Wisconsin

Werner Electric Breaks Ground for New Branch in La Crosse, WI

Located central to the La Crosse market, the new building will be twice the size of the previous location and includes plans for a 30% growth in employees.

Werner Electric recently broke ground on a 23,400-square-foot branch location in the La Crosse, WI, International Business Park. Located central to the La Crosse market, the new building will be twice the size of the previous location and includes plans for a 30% growth in employees. Construction will be completed in May, with an anticipated Grand Opening in June. Members of the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce and other city officials joined Werner leadership in the ground breaking.

The new La Crosse facility is a relocation of the La Crescent branch. “With the continuous growth of our business, we see this as a good opportunity to invest in a larger footprint to support the local market,” Ben Granley, Werner Electric President said in a press release.

Werner Electric has a rich history of electrical distribution in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin that began in 1920. Specializing in automation, clean energy, lighting and electrical products, solutions and services, the local team is excited to continue to help customers in their market, along with introducing themselves to new ones. Brad Windjue, East Region Vice President said, ‘the upgraded facility is a way to support our customers even better.’

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hein Electric promotion awards
Hein Electric Supply Customers Go Mobile with Awards Program
Oct 25, 2017
Standard Electric Supply renovated headquarters
Standard Electric Opens Renovated Building
Sep 19, 2017
Standard Electric Roselle Illinois
Standard Electric Continues Growth in Chicago Area
Aug 18, 2017