Werner Electric Breaks Ground for New Branch in La Crosse, WI

Werner Electric recently broke ground on a 23,400-square-foot branch location in the La Crosse, WI, International Business Park. Located central to the La Crosse market, the new building will be twice the size of the previous location and includes plans for a 30% growth in employees. Construction will be completed in May, with an anticipated Grand Opening in June. Members of the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce and other city officials joined Werner leadership in the ground breaking.

The new La Crosse facility is a relocation of the La Crescent branch. “With the continuous growth of our business, we see this as a good opportunity to invest in a larger footprint to support the local market,” Ben Granley, Werner Electric President said in a press release.

Werner Electric has a rich history of electrical distribution in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin that began in 1920. Specializing in automation, clean energy, lighting and electrical products, solutions and services, the local team is excited to continue to help customers in their market, along with introducing themselves to new ones. Brad Windjue, East Region Vice President said, ‘the upgraded facility is a way to support our customers even better.’