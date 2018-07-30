The Kaleidoscope of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicle charging systems have quickly become commonplace in parking lots and garages all over the world and in the electrical plans of new and renovated buildings as well. When talk turns to electric vehicles we tend to think of electric cars such as the Tesla.

But whether from concerns about pollution or the desire for more torque and fewer moving parts, the transportation industry's shift toward electric motors includes every kind of vehicle. Let's take a look at some interesting examples to get a sense of just how big the electric vehicle charging opportunity may become. Most of these vehicles don't require dedicated charging apparatus but the impact of these technologies will mean more widespread use of electricity to power our travel.