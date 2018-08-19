Turtle & Hughes Opens New RDC

Turtle & Hughes has opened a new 45,760 sq-ft Regional Distribution Center (RDC) to support daily delivery to the five boroughs of New York City. It’s located at 266 Old New Brunswick Rd. in Piscataway, NJ



The new warehouse operates thanks to the hard work of close to 35 full-time IBEW Local No. 3 Union employees and a management staff of five. “Our roots go back 95 years when we first opened our doors in Lower Manhattan,” said Luis Valls, president, Turtle & Hughes Electrical Division, who narrates a company video celebrating the RDC opening. This new center expands our New Jersey warehouse space and includes many technical upgrades, allowing us to consistently provide one of the industry’s highest product fill and delivery accuracy rates.”

The RDC has 36-foot high ceilings, 11 dock doors, a large 21-foot wide drive-in door, and a 2,990-sq.-ft mezzanine level. It houses over 9,000 SKUs of electrical and industrial materials, including a large indoor pipe yard and spacious wire room. Turtle & Hughes also maintains a Central Distribution Center (CDC) in Bridgewater, NJ, with an additional 30,000 SKUs and recently launched a robust e-commerce site with over 350,000 SKUs.

Turtle & Hughes has provided material and value-added services to many high profile projects in New York City, including the current LaGuardia Airport Redevelopment, Hudson Yards Construction, Second Avenue Subway Extension, and the World Trade Center Reconstruction project, among others.











