This white paper discusses Information critical to competing in the Electrical eCommerce Marketplace.

This paper will present the benefits of data synchronization and how it improves operational efficiencies and increases the quality of services for transactions among trading partners. After reading this paper you’ll learn:

How trading partners are saving by implementing IDEA Connector and IDEA Exchange.

How to calculate your savings with an ROI model.

How the industry is changing and how technologies can be used to evolve the business.

Sponsored by: