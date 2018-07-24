Telematics is an established technology used in a variety of businesses to enhance their operations. Fleet tracking technology available today enables businesses of all sizes to create an immediate positive impact to their operations and bottom line, providing tangible returns on their investment.

Companies across industries have seen their operations streamlined, profits increase and efficiencies grow by adopting telematics technology to build an information backbone within their business.

However, there are still some misconceptions by some small business owners who don’t think fleet tracking is right for them. Let’s bust some of those myths.

Myth #1: My fleet is too small for telematics.

Businesses with fleets of fewer than 15 vehicles have an extremely valuable tool in telematics at their disposal. Smaller fleets and overall operations actually mean it’s that much more critical to create a dynamic data pipeline to inform and facilitate quick decision making when resources run tight—especially during busy seasons of the year. The right fleet tracking solution helps you fine tune your daily operations and improve the durability of your business to outside factors challenging your bottom line.

Myth #2: Fleet tracking has limited uses.

Seemingly small issues arising during the workday can mean big headaches for a small business. Keeping an immediate eye on the work, workers and vehicles gives you a competitive advantage by providing an efficient deployment of limited resources.

As a bonus, fleet tracking solutions can also protect your assets. For example, let’s say one of your service vehicles gets stolen. What are the odds of you recovering your equipment and tools? A small business owner who has one of their vehicles stolen can track and report its location to police quickly and precisely, greatly increasing your odds of recovering the unit before it’s damaged or completely stripped of its contents.

Myth #3: Telematics is too expensive.

Small, mountable fleet tracking devices can be easily and quickly installed in existing vehicles. Assets can be deployed with minimal disruption to your business to help you begin to realize immediate operational cost savings.

For existing fleets, implementation of a telematics solution can translate into strong return on investment (ROI) through reduced fuel usage, lowered insurance premiums and employee efficiency gains. Companies using telematics have reported up to a 20% savings in fuel cost, a 33% reduction in insurance premiums and increased overall employee efficiency, allowing them to spend more times at job sites instead of trying to navigate to the right location.

Myth #4: Fleet tracking software can’t be integrated with other programs.

Many fleet tracking software solutions have customizable data dashboards. Companies can set up the software to display snapshot of the information they consider most critical to their operations for quick and easy access.

Small business owners can gain more opportunities for improved efficiency by integrating fleet tracking software into existing programs. Integrating critical operational information into an existing database or program can reduce the challenges faced when cross referencing data and seeking relationships between various aspects of daily operations.

Myth #5: There’s little benefit to my employees.

Fleet tracking provides small businesses with quantitative data that can be used to recognize high-performing employees. A business owner can use data collected by a telematics solution to hold contests or challenges for employees based on specific metrics such as fuel usage or idle time. Because measurement is built in, leaders in each metric earn bonuses or prizes without the need for extra time or staffing to run incentive programs. Creating these kinds of opportunities for employees to improve in key areas while also gaining recognition can improve overall moral of employees while returning measurable operational savings.

Myth #6: All telematics systems are the same.

Newer fleet tracking solutions offer more efficient driving routes than many legacy systems, helping businesses improve their response times to job sites. Small business owners with fleets making dozens of stops per day can shave upwards of two hours per day off the time needed to find a job site by a driver stopping to call for directions or following less efficient routes.

With improved routing and expanded data capabilities like asset tracking, newer systems have functionality far beyond those that existed when tracking was first introduced.

