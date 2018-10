Dakota Supply Group (DSG) (Fargo, ND): Brent Rudser is now DSG’s CFO and will lead the company’s financial teams and oversee all of its financial strategy development. He will be based out of DSG’s Plymouth, MN, office and be part of DSG’s executive team. Before joining DSG, Rudser served as CFO of Midwest-based Equus Holdings. Prior to that, Rudser spent 25 years in progressively senior roles with Amazon and SuperValu.