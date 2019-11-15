Skip navigation
Menu
Data & Training

Q3 2019 Construction Projects

Chicago CTA Clark-Street Fluor.jpg
Start Slideshow

Every year, Electrical Wholesaling publishes its annual Market Planning Guide to help readers navigate their companies through upcoming market trends. One of the sectors we look at is construction activity trends, and we turn to Dodge Data & Analytics' annual construction reports for insight. In 2020, it expects construction starts to decline -4%, but Dodge Data & Analytics reaffirmed in their press release that "economic growth is slowing but is not anticipated to contract next year. Construction starts, therefore, will decline but the level of activity will remain close to recent highs."

Despite slower growth than past years, a plethora of major construction projects across the country are either underway or in the planning process. In this gallery, we highlight some of the largest and most ambitious construction projects currently underway, in a variety of sectors and valued at as much as $7 billion.  

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GettyImages-635969404-jxfzsy_1200.jpg
2020 Market Planning Guide
Nov 15, 2019
Housing_Construction_512ewtopsgettyimages-461908236justinsullivanhomebuilding595.jpg
Value of New Construction Running -2.2% YOY for First Nine Months of 2019
Nov 08, 2019
Cargo_Ship_ABB_709EW_400.jpg
EBCI Future Conditions Jump +13.6% in October
Nov 08, 2019
IDEA_earlybird.jpg
$200 Early-Bird Discount for IDEA’s eBiz Ends July 31st
Jul 12, 2019