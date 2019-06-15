Menu
Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 LED Products for June, 2019

Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from Acclaim Lighting, DMF Lighting, Earthtronics, Eaton Lighting, Enlighted, LEDVANCE/Sylvania, LumenFocus, Lutron, Miller Lighting Products and Signify/Philips Lighting for having their products selected in this month's LED product picks.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling, at [email protected].

