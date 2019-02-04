North Carolina Energy Conservation Code Goes into Effect

Legrand recently published a heads-up on the new North Carolina’s 2018 State Building Code that went into effect Jan.1, complete with an updated Energy Conservation Code for Commercial Buildings. Here’s what Legrand had to say about the new energy code:

The new code includes the 2015 IECC (International Energy Conservation Code) along with North Carolina specific amendments that need to be applied to any building submitted for permitting. With the adoption of the 2018 North Carolina State Building Code for Energy Conservation (NCECC), North Carolina continues to increase the energy efficiency of its new commercial buildings, providing lower energy operating costs to building owners and managers. Harold Jepsen, VP of Standards and Industry, Building Control Systems at Legrand, North & Central America, has outlined the biggest lighting control changes in the upcoming code updates.

Lighting Control Provisions Changes

All commercial buildings must comply with automatic shut off requirements, regardless of square footage. Buildings under 5,000 square feet are no longer exempt from this provision as in the prior code.

Occupancy sensor control requirements used for automatic lighting shut off have been expanded to include rooms defined as being used for multipurpose, copy, print, mechanical, electrical, lounges, computer server, and warehouse spaces. The updated code also includes the eight defined uses already existing under the 2012 NCECC.

Warehouse aisles and open areas must reduce lighting by at least 50% when not occupied. This will increase energy savings during normal warehouse operating hours when there is no activity in individual storage aisles and open areas by reducing, or completely turning off unneeded lighting.

Hotel and motel guestrooms must automatically turn off lighting and switch receptacle, so lighting is not left on when guests leave the room.

Additional Code Changes

Outside of lighting controls, the 2018 NCECC has also adopted changes for lighting power allowances and efficiency package options, including:

Revised lighting power allowance tables that reduce lighting power density in many common spaces from 5% to 12%.

Added lighting measures for the Additional Efficiency Package Options.

Revised lighting control system functional testing requirements.

The Department of Energy has some information on the finer points of this new energy code in North Carolina. Click here to check them out.