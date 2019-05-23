Menu
Eaton Execs Offer Insight into Plans for Spin-Off of Lighting Business

Eaton Corp.’s lighting business continues to invest in R&D as the unit prepares for a spin-off later this year.

Curt Hutchins, who moved over from the hydraulics unit to group president of Eaton Lighting Division earlier this year and manages the company’s IPO,  said Eaton Lighting  plans to unveil more than 100 new products this year after introducing 85 new products last year. Hutchins and Kraig Kasler, the unit’s president, gave a news briefing to a group of business press editors at Lightfair 2019 in Philadelphia on May 22.

