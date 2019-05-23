Eaton Execs Offer Insight into Plans for Spin-Off of Lighting Business

Curt Hutchins, who moved over from the hydraulics unit to group president of Eaton Lighting Division earlier this year and manages the company’s IPO, said Eaton Lighting plans to unveil more than 100 new products this year after introducing 85 new products last year. Hutchins and Kraig Kasler, the unit’s president, gave a news briefing to a group of business press editors at Lightfair 2019 in Philadelphia on May 22.