An Experience Center Designed with Specifiers in Mind

Lutron Electronics, Coopersburg, PA, has reimagined its Residential Experience and Training Center in the Decoration and Design Building in New York City. Nearly three times the size of Lutron’s former New York City space, the new Center is intended to become the design destination for the tri-state area specification community and their clients, Lutron said in a release.

Lutron’s new New York City Experience Center at 979 Third Avenue, Suite 319, features a broad range of Lutron products showcased in room vignettes. Products featured include the Caséta Wireless and HomeWorks QS systems and a full range of Lutron shading solutions. The facility also features a variety of Lutron’s Ivalo and Ketra LED fixtures for human centric lighting.

“Lutron is making significant investments in business tools and product innovations to ensure the continued success of our customers,” said Ed Blair, executive vice-president. “Lutron’s experience centers offer space for design collaboration, and help specifiers provide their clients with a rich, fulfilling experience and authentic understanding of a day in the life with a Lutron lighting control system. This new space highlights a personal relationship with smart lighting control, giving you additional ways to tell the story and delight your clients in the process.”

Blair said Lutron wants to help facilitate the conversation between the specifier and client to ensure fixtures are being considered earlier in the design process and from a controls-compatibility standpoint. Lutron opened its first Experience Center in Plantation, FL, in 2001 and now has them in Coopersburg, PA; Irvine, CA; Washington, DC; Toronto and London, as well.