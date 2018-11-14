Lighting Displays Bookend Memphis Riverfront

Mighty Lights, a privately-funded dynamic LED installation on Big River Crossing in Memphis, TN, an effort launched in 2016, has enhanced the city’s downtown revitalization with a connected LED lighting system on the iconic Hernando de Soto Bridge.

The lighting installation, which debuted last month, is controlled by Interact Landmark, a cloud-based architectural lighting system provided by Signify, to monitor both the Big River Crossing and Hernando de Soto Bridges from a single dashboard and remotely manage content, creating an immersive citywide experience.

The Mighty Lights on the Hernando de Soto Bridge includes nearly 10,000 individually controllable Color Kinetics light points. These architectural lighting fixtures are specifically designed to withstand harsh weather, excess vibration due to automobiles, and extreme heat. The lighting system can produce over a billion intensely saturated colors in a variety of beam angles to highlight every truss and cable on both bridges. The LEDs can also create hundreds of possible light distribution patterns and configurations from static displays to fluid and animated color shows every hour after sundown on Big River Crossing and the Hernando de Soto Bridge.

“The Mighty Lights is reinvigorating one of the region’s most vital centers of activity and contributing directly to the social and economic prosperity of the community,” said Roger Karner, US president of Signify, in a release. “By integrating the Big River Crossing and Hernando De Soto Bridge, Mighty Lights reimagines how residents and visitors will experience the iconic Memphis riverfront while also capturing the attention and imagination of millions of people and thousands of cities around the world.”