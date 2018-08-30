Nelson Brown Retires at Nora After a 40-Year Career in Lighting

Nelson Brown, Nora Lighting’s Northeastern commercial sales manager for more than 10 years, recently retired. A retirement party was held for Brown at Nora’s corporate headquarters in Commerce, CA, where he was presented with a comic “gold watch” and generous travel voucher. Brown worked in the lighting industry for more than 40 years as a sales representative and field engineer. At Nora he managed commercial sales throughout the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada, in addition to Washington, D.C. and major Midwestern cities, including Chicago and Minneapolis.

“Nora was extremely fortunate to have Nelson on our team,” said Fred Farzan, the company’s president. “He is a top tier professional, well-respected in the industry and genuinely liked by everyone at Nora who worked with him. His roots in the industry go deep. Whenever we walked a trade show with Nelson, scores of people would come up to say hello. It took a long time to travel down any aisle.”

Brown says he never really thought about his career as work. “I had a lot of fun helping people solve lighting challenges and introducing them to new technologies,” he said in the press release. “Those forty years flew by.”