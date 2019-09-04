Skip navigation
Menu
ShafferNelson.gif
Green Market>Lighting

Shaffer & Nelson to Represent MaxLite in Pacific Northwest

Now in a third generation of ownership, Shaffer & Nelson has serviced the Pacific Northwest since 1949.

MaxLite, West Caldwell, NJ, has appointed Shaffer & Nelson as its exclusive representative for the Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana markets, effective Sept. 1. With headquarters in Tualatin, OR, and satellite locations throughout the region, the team is ready to assist lighting distributors and customers with MaxLite products.

“We are thrilled to join forces with MaxLite to grow our business,” said Kevin Adams, president of Shaffer & Nelson. “MaxLite’s wide range of products and commitment to ease of doing business are a fantastic match for distributors, contractors and specifiers in the Pacific Northwest region.”

TAGS: Rep News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Abernethy Joins LSI as Senior Director, Product Management - Outdoor Products & Controls
Aug 09, 2019
Dialight_Reliant_1000.jpg
EW's LED Lighting Picks for August, 2019
Aug 05, 2019
WACLightingHallofScienceRibbonCutting-1000.jpg
WAC Lighting Hall of Science Holds Grand Opening
Aug 02, 2019
0819-EW-Smart-Home-PR.gif
Building Your Business with Smart Lighting Control
Jul 30, 2019