Shaffer & Nelson to Represent MaxLite in Pacific Northwest

MaxLite, West Caldwell, NJ, has appointed Shaffer & Nelson as its exclusive representative for the Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana markets, effective Sept. 1. With headquarters in Tualatin, OR, and satellite locations throughout the region, the team is ready to assist lighting distributors and customers with MaxLite products.

“We are thrilled to join forces with MaxLite to grow our business,” said Kevin Adams, president of Shaffer & Nelson. “MaxLite’s wide range of products and commitment to ease of doing business are a fantastic match for distributors, contractors and specifiers in the Pacific Northwest region.”