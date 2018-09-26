Wegmans Adopts OLED Lighting

Supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets, based in Rochester, NY, turned to OLED lighting technology from a manufacturer in its home town as a way to enhance the experience for customers and employees in select stores.

Wegmans has built a reputation for taking care of its employees and customers over the years, efforts that have placed the company on Fortune magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 21 straight years. Building further on that reputation, the company wanted to provide lighting without glare to make a healthier experience.

The company installed new fixtures using organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology from Rochester-based OLEDWorks LLC. OLED lighting provides naturally diffused light with unrivaled light quality. OLED Works says OLED lighting produces an atmosphere that promotes well-being from healthy light without glare.

“We are excited to partner with a local company to bring new technology, first developed by Kodak engineers and Acuity Brands, to our customers and employees,” said Paul Stuart, who handles Wegmans’ merchant construction and maintenance. “This will give us the opportunity to test better-quality lighting that has the added benefit of not emitting heat.”

OLEDWorks manufactures OLED light engines that luminaire manufacturers integrate into light fixtures. For the Wegmans installations the design team chose the Olessence OLED lighting line from Acuity Brands in the vestibules of its stores in Pittsford and Henrietta, NY. Wegmans also remodeled employee meeting and dining areas of its Rochester headquarters using Petal and Limit luminaire lines from Visa Lighting and Acuity’s Trilia line.

“Wegmans just reached into their backyard to design a lighting experience that once again sets them apart,” said David DeJoy, chairman of OLEDWorks’ board. “OLED was invented in Wegmans’ hometown, Rochester, New York. Wegmans recognized their unique position to explore OLED lighting, once again demonstrating leadership in the many touch points with customers and staff.”