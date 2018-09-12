Menu
NEMA Welcomes Progress on NAFTA Modernization

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) said it welcomes progress in trade negotiations to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and urged the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to pursue consensus among the three nations on a “state-of-the-art platform for North American electroindustry manufacturing and trade.”

