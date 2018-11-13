Schneider Electric Launches Venture Fund to Nurture Innovation

Schneider Electric, Boston, announced today a new effort to support startups pursuing innovations in sustainability and energy efficiency. At its 2018 Innovation Summit in Atlanta, the company said its new Schneider Electric Ventures actually launched about a year ago and has several projects already underway, Heriberto Diarte, Schneider Electric’s Head of Open Innovation and Ventures, told a gathering of press and analysts at the conference.
