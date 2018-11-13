Menu
Heriberto Diarte, Schneider Electric
Heriberto Diarte, Schneider Electric’s Head of Open Innovation and Ventures, addressing media at the Innovation Summit, Nov. 13, 2018.
News>News Watch

Schneider Electric Launches Venture Fund to Nurture Innovation

Schneider Electric Ventures launched about a year ago and has several projects already underway.

Schneider Electric, Boston, announced today a new effort to support startups pursuing innovations in sustainability and energy efficiency. At its 2018 Innovation Summit in Atlanta, the company said its new Schneider Electric Ventures actually launched about a year ago and has several projects already underway, Heriberto Diarte, Schneider Electric’s Head of Open Innovation and Ventures, told a gathering of press and analysts at the conference.

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Harvard JCHS 2018 remodeling forecast
Remodeling Spending Projected to Increase Across 50 Major U.S. Metros in 2018
Sep 13, 2018
Construction workers
AGC Warns of Cost Increases and Project Delays Due to Tariffs
Jun 13, 2018
nVent logo
nVent Electric Goes Solo
May 01, 2018
Puerto Rico power restoration efforts
Update: Power Restored in Puerto Rico
Apr 18, 2018