50 Value-Added Services You Should Offer

Ever wonder just how your company’s service differs from the service customers get from your competitor down the block? All distributors like to say they offer the best service in the market and are the easiest to do business with. But best-in-class distributors stand out because they offer unique packages of value-added services that go above and beyond the basic service package of competitive prices, local availability and delivery. Have you ever taken a step back and really thought about how the service you offer compares with other distributors in your local market, or how it compares with what Amazon Business and other online sources of supply offer?

We have put a checklist of 50 different services that best-in-class distributors offer their customers. To use it, get out a pen or pencil and check off the services you now offer. Score one point for each check. Add “bonus” points if you provide that service in an exceptional manner; deduct points if what you offer in that area really needs work.

SCORING

A score of 40 or more. You are ahead of the pack and are doing a lot of the right things right.

A score of 30 to 39. Your company provides some decent services, but there’s room for improvement.

A score of 29 or less. You are probably lagging other sources of supply in your market area.