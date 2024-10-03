Benchmark Your 3Q 2024 Operations Against Other Electrical Distributors

Electrical Wholesaling is once again partnering with Vertical Research Partners (VRP) to our quarterly Electrical Distributor Survey. The Q3 2024 survey EW and VRP developed will help us provide a real-time pulse on market trends including pricing, lead times and end-market activity.

Just click on this link to take the survey. It will take you less than two minutes to complete, and your responses will be anonymous and strictly confidential. All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors. Please respond by Friday, October 11.

Vertical Research Partners (www.verticalresearchpartners.com) is an independent equity research boutique specializing in industrial research with long-standing experience covering the Electrical Equipment sector. VRP has been conducting its own proprietary North American survey for 12 years capturing approximately $1B in sales each quarter.

If you have questions about the survey, contact Nick Lipinski, Associate and Analyst, Vertical Research Partners at [email protected].

This is the link to take the survey.

Regards,

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief

Electrical Wholesaling magazine