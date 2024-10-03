  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from News

    Illustration 19276996 © / dirk erck / Dreamstime.com
    people_onthe_move_illustration_19276996__dirk_erck
    Illustration © 60886103 / Kheng Ho To / Dreamstime.com
    rep_appointment_illustration_60886103__kheng_ho_to

    Sponsored

    Photo 124738049 © andrey popov / Dreamstime.com
    66feea57ebeac7cac65c9584 Survey Photo 124738049 Andrey Popov Dreamstime
    1. News

    Benchmark Your 3Q 2024 Operations Against Other Electrical Distributors

    Oct. 3, 2024
    All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors. Survey conducted by Electrical Wholesaling magazine and Vertical Research Partners.

    Electrical Wholesaling is once again partnering with Vertical Research Partners (VRP) to our quarterly Electrical Distributor Survey. The Q3 2024 survey EW and VRP developed will help us provide a real-time pulse on market trends including pricing, lead times and end-market activity.

    Just click on this link to take the survey.  It will take you less than two minutes to complete, and your responses will be anonymous and strictly confidential. All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors. Please respond by Friday, October 11.

    Vertical Research Partners (www.verticalresearchpartners.com) is an independent equity research boutique specializing in industrial research with long-standing experience covering the Electrical Equipment sector. VRP has been conducting its own proprietary North American survey for 12 years capturing approximately $1B in sales each quarter.

    If you have questions about the survey, contact Nick Lipinski, Associate and Analyst, Vertical Research Partners at [email protected].

    This is the link to take the survey.

    Regards,

    Jim Lucy

    Editor-in-Chief

    Electrical Wholesaling magazine

     

     

    About the Author

    Jim Lucy | Editor-in-Chief of Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing

    Jim Lucy has been wandering through the electrical market for more than 40 years, most of the time as an editor for Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter, and as a contributing writer for EC&M magazine During that time he and the editorial team for the publications have won numerous national awards for their coverage of the electrical business. He showed an early interest in electricity, when as a youth he had an idea for a hot dog cooker. Unfortunately, the first crude prototype malfunctioned and the arc nearly blew him out of his parents' basement.

    Before becoming an editor for Electrical Wholesaling  and Electrical Marketing, he earned a BA degree in journalism and a MA in communications from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, NJ., which is formerly best known as the site of the 1967 summit meeting between President Lyndon Johnson and Russian Premier Aleksei Nikolayevich Kosygin, and now best known as the New Jersey state college that changed its name in 1992 to Rowan University because of a generous $100 million donation by N.J. zillionaire industrialist Henry Rowan. Jim is a Brooklyn-born Jersey Guy happily transplanted with his wife and three sons in the fertile plains of Kansas for the past 30 years. 

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations