Skip navigation
Menu
News

Atkore Acquires Cor-Tek by Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Co.

Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Co. offers a complete line of PVC conduit and duct products available in one-half inch through eight-inch diameters and in 10 foot and 20-foot lengths that meet UL, NEMA and ASTM specifications.

Atkore International Group, Harvey, IL.  acquired the assets of Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Co., Pendleton, OR, a supplier of PVC conduit and duct products sold under the Cor-Tek brand name The company offers a complete line of PVC conduit and duct products available in one-half inch through eight-inch diameters and in 10 foot and 20-foot lengths that meet UL, NEMA and ASTM specifications.

 “Cor-Tek specializes in cellular core technology which delivers value and cost effectiveness to the residential, commercial and industrial electrical markets,” said John Pregenzer, president of Atkore’s Conduit & Fittings business, in the press release.  “This acquisition contributes to our continued focus on strategic growth by expanding our product portfolio and improving geographic coverage for the West Coast that enables Atkore to meet the needs of customers.”

Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe will continue operating at its current location. Terms of the sale are undisclosed.

TAGS: Mergers & Acquisitions
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
USESI Expands in Metropolitan Philly Area with Purchase of Franklin Electric
Aug 23, 2019
BleuTech Park Las Vegas1000.jpg
Futuristic Bleutech Park Development in Las Vegas to Showcase Smart Technologies
Aug 23, 2019
TJ Bedell_DSG_1000.jpg
DSG Hires Bedell as Regional General Manager – Minnesota
Aug 23, 2019
Brickhouse_Eaton_1000.jpg
Brickhouse and Hearn Promoted to New Roles at Eaton
Aug 23, 2019