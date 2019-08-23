Atkore Acquires Cor-Tek by Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Co.

Atkore International Group, Harvey, IL. acquired the assets of Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Co., Pendleton, OR, a supplier of PVC conduit and duct products sold under the Cor-Tek brand name The company offers a complete line of PVC conduit and duct products available in one-half inch through eight-inch diameters and in 10 foot and 20-foot lengths that meet UL, NEMA and ASTM specifications.

“Cor-Tek specializes in cellular core technology which delivers value and cost effectiveness to the residential, commercial and industrial electrical markets,” said John Pregenzer, president of Atkore’s Conduit & Fittings business, in the press release. “This acquisition contributes to our continued focus on strategic growth by expanding our product portfolio and improving geographic coverage for the West Coast that enables Atkore to meet the needs of customers.”

Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe will continue operating at its current location. Terms of the sale are undisclosed.