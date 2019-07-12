Border States Breaks Ground on a New Branch in Grand Forks, ND

On July 11, Border States Electric (BSE) broke ground on a new $9 million 39,000-sq-ft office and warehouse facility in Grand Forks, ND, to replace the existing branch. The new branch will have a “drive thru” area in the building so customers can drive in, pick up their orders and drive out to avoid, snow, rain, ice and wind. This larger facility sits on seven acres with a massive yard to store more material for customers.

Border States was started by Jim Stolee and Buff Thompson in Grand Forks in 1952. They initially operated the business out of their homes — Stolee in Grand Forks and Thompson in Fargo, North Dakota. In the early 1960s, the company later moved into the Grand Forks office and warehouse where BSE is currently located on Mill Avenue.

BSE supplies products and services to construction, industrial and utility customers. The 100% employee-owned company is rated the seventh largest electrical distributor in the United States by Electrical Wholesaling magazine on its 2019 Top 200 ranking. BSE has approximately 2,600 employees and 100 branches in 22 states. www.ewweb.com/data-training/top-200