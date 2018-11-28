Menu
Eclipse Tools is Now Delivering Sales & Marketing Content through RepFiles

Designed specifically for manufacturers, their sales reps and distributors, the RepFiles system ensures salespeople have the most up-to-date and complete package of sales and marketing materials available to them 24/7 on their mobile devices and Windows 10 computers.

Eclipse Tools is now delivering sales and marketing collateral to their sales representatives and distributors through the RepFiles NEMRA and NAED Edition applications.

There is no cost for sales reps or distributors to access their manufacturers' content, which is available inside the RepFiles NEMRA and NAED Edition apps. Once users receive access from their manufacturers, they can download content to their device for offline use, view files, play videos, send files as email attachments and more. Any updates made by the companies delivering content are reflected on their users' devices after a simple sync.

For more information on RepFiles, visit www.repfiles.net or email [email protected]

