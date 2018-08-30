Electri-Flex's New Video Series

Episode 1 is the first in its series that has been released featuring the Jacketed Stainless Steel line of flexible electrical conduits. “Videos are the future and our distributor partners find value in sharing these product videos with their customers. It was essential that we create a new series of videos featuring the benefits and applications of the various specialty lines of conduits available, and our recently launched stainless steel conduit was the perfect place to start,” said Janelle Blazejewski, Marketing Manager at Electri-Flex. The Stainless Steel video features Brock Klein in Sales and Henry Dominicis in Engineering discussing the benefits and applications for this line of flexible electrical conduits.