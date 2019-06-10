Menu
News

EW's Top 10 LED Picks for June, 2019

Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from Acclaim Lighting, DMF Lighting, Earthtronics, Eaton Lighting, Enlighted, LEDVANCE/Sylvania, LumenFocus, Lutron, Miller Lighting Products and Signify/Philips Lighting for having their products selected in this month's LED product picks.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling, at [email protected].

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
digital_torque_wrench.jpg
EW's Top 10 New Product Picks for June 2019
Jun 11, 2019
Bednarz Elected President of Minnesota's NCEMC
Jun 11, 2019
Yesco_95th.jpg
Schaedler YESCO Celebrates 95th Anniversary
Jun 11, 2019
Marcello Named RDC Operations Manager at Turtle & Hughes; Class Promoted to Inventory Control Supervisor
Jun 11, 2019