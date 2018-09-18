Menu
Hurricane Florence: Eight Pictures that Tell the Storm's Devastating Story

Hurricane_Florence_New _Bern
One of the worst hurricanes in recent memory pummeled North Carolina and punched out power for more than 1 million residents. 300,00 residents were still without power on Tuesday afternoon.

You can't really imagine the devastation a hurricane like Florence brings to an area unless you have lived through one. These photos will give you a feel for what North Carolina's residents are going through right now.

Electrical Wholesaling's editors are in touch with area electrical distributors and reps and will be reporting on how the storm affected the electrical market and will be posting that coverage in the next few days.

TAGS: North Carolina
