IMARK Announces 2017-2018 Distinguished Performance Awards

IMARK Group recently recognized the following distributors and suppliers for distinguished performance in 2017-2018.

Distributor members listed below were recognized (based on objective criteria tracked by IMARK HQ) for their effective implementation of IMARK marketing and training programs and their exemplary support of IMARK preferred suppliers. Winning companies were designated in three relative size categories (A, AA, AAA) with 'A' being relatively smaller companies and 'AAA' being relatively larger.

MEMBER OF THE YEAR

AAA-I: Crescent Electric Supply Co., East Dubuque, IL; AAA-II: Dakota Supply Group Fargo, ND; AA: St. Louis Metro Electric Supply, Inc., St. Louis, MO; A: (tie) Kovalsky-Carr Electric Supply Co., Inc., Rochester, NY; and Maltby Electric Supply Co., Inc., San Francisco, CA.

MARKETING PROGRAM EXCELLENCE

AAA: Summit Electric Supply, Albuquerque, NM; AA: Inline Electric Supply Co., Inc., Huntsville, AL; and A: Dickman Supply, Inc., Sidney, OH.

GAINSHARE ACHIEVEMENT

AAA: Winsupply Inc., Dayton, OH; AA: Sequel Electrical Supply, Meridian, MS; and A: Gordon Electric Supply, Inc., Kankakee, IL.

PURCHASING POWER

AAA: Elliott Electric Supply, Inc., Nacogdoches, TX; AA: Cape Electrical Supply, Cape Girardeau, MO; and A: Wedco, Inc., Reno, NV.



SUPPLIER AWARDS

The IMARK preferred suppliers listed below were recognized based on the results of a member ranking process, their effective implementation of IMARK marketing, communications, training programs, product management and their exemplary support of IMARK members. Winning companies were designated in three relative size categories (A, AA, AAA) with 'A' being relatively smaller companies and 'AAA' being relatively larger.

SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

AAA: Southwire Company; AA: Arlington Industries, Inc.; and A: Klein Tools, Inc.

EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCT MARKETING

AAA: Signify; AA: Milbank Mfg. Co; Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. (tie); and A: ILSCO.

EXCELLENCE IN MARKETING AND COMMUNICATION

AAA: Legrand; AA: Ideal Industries; and A: NSI Industries, LLC.

EXCELLENCE IN SERVICE AND SUPPORT

AAA: Leviton Manufacturing Co.; AA: Intermatic Inc.; and A: Klein Tools, Inc.

EXCELLENCE IN SALES LEADERSHIP

AAA: Acuity Brands; AA: RAB Lighting Inc; and A: SATCO Products, Inc.