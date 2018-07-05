NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence Partners with Texas A&M to Launch New Leadership Programs

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) and its NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence and Texas A&M University are launching two distribution management courses of study: the NAW Micro Degree: Leading Innovation and Accelerating Implementation and the NAW Certificate in Distribution Professional Management.

NAW Micro Degree: Leading Innovation and Accelerating Implementation. This is a five-month breakthrough program, which features four days on campus at Texas A&M University and the rest of the program conducted through distance learning interactive study. This program is designed to help high-potential distribution leaders develop the soft skills required to lead project management and successful implementation. This first-of-its-kind leadership program will help participating project leaders become effective innovation managers who produce results. Support will be provided with check-ins no less than once a month by the Texas A&M subject matter expert, and may be more frequent if a project leader requires additional help.

NAW Certificate in Distribution Professional Management. Three distinct and intensive sessions are offered on these topics: Optimizing Distributor Profitability, Generating and Managing Growth and Distributor Capability Development. Each highly concentrated session will be held for four and one-half days at Texas A&M University. These sessions will provide an overview of the most important concepts in distribution today through an active learning process consisting of both lecture and hands-on exercises. Completion of the three sessions will provide participants with the educational foundation they need to enhance their value to their company. These sessions are designed as continued education to help distributors develop and retain their key employees.

“The NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence is very pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Texas A&M in this exciting and powerful way to further our mutual goal of providing excellence in wholesale distribution,” said Patricia Lilly, executive director of the NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence, in the press release.

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) and its NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence and Texas A&M University have been working together since 2009 on several research projects and have three more in the works.