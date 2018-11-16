Menu
NAW Publishes Challenge Paper & Announces Plans for Nov. 29 Webinar as Part of Facing the Forces of Change Research Project

In the free webinar on Thursday, Nov. 29, Dancer and PROS Chief Visionary Officer Craig Zawada will discuss the technology distributors are using today to extract actionable insights from data to make better, faster decisions maximizing revenue, deepening relationship with customers, and improving margin in the face of this digital shift.

The NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence, the research arm of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), has released Creating Innovations and Shaping the Future of Business: A Look at Commerce, Technology, and Human Forces in Distribution, the first-ever Facing the Forces of Change challenge paper. It includes research for NAW’s eagerly awaited landmark Facing the Forces of Change study, and 25 innovation ideas to kick-start internal management discussions.

This Facing the Forces of Change challenge paper shares preliminary findings and essential insights that wholesaler-distributors can act on now. As NAW and NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence Fellow Mark Dancer works on the next Facing the Forces of Change study to be published in Nov. 2019, he is hearing great stories of distributors working hard to innovate their businesses,he has published many of them in this challenge paper. Click here or call 202.872.0885 to learn more and order copies. Quantity discounts of 15–50% apply when ordering two or more copies.

Distributors are also invited to attend a free webinar, “Facing the Forces of Change and a Call to Action,” on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 2 -3 p.m. EST. Dancer will brief distribution leaders on key findings from the new Facing the Forces of Change challenge paper. He will also share plans for collaborating with distributors as our research continues. He and PROS Chief Visionary Officer Craig Zawada will discuss the technology distributors are using today to extract actionable insights from data to make better, faster decisions maximizing revenue, deepening relationship with customers, and improving margin in the face of this digital shift. Distributors are encouraged to join in what promises to be an insightful session. Register by clicking here.

 

