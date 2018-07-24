Menu
News

Power/mation To Open Office in Bismarck, North Dakota

Power/mation distributes automation products and services including custom process automation systems, skids and e-houses, AC/DC drives, robotics, sensors, servo motion control, pneumatics, networking, industrial vision, connectivity, enclosure modification, machine safety, kits and a wide variety of customized technical solutions.

Automation specialist Power/mation, St. Paul, MN, has opened a new location at 1307 Grumman Lane in Bismarck, ND. The office and warehouse facility is fully equipped with products, sales support and automation industry expertise.

 “The oil and gas business is an integral part of our business, said Bob Ricci, VP of sales, in a press release. “It made sense to move operations close to our customers in order to provide the products and changing demands.”

Power/mation distributes automation products and services including custom process automation systems, skids and e-houses, AC/DC drives, robotics, sensors, servo motion control, pneumatics, networking, industrial vision, connectivity, enclosure modification, machine safety, kits and a wide variety of customized technical solutions. Since 1961, the company has been a distributor of high-tech automation products and cutting-edge technology solutions for customers throughout the Midwest.

TAGS: North Dakota
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
All_Current_Electrical_Sales_857.jpg
All Current Electrical Sales Signs On as Siemens Panel Builder
Jul 16, 2018
san_fran_construction
Dodge Momentum Index Moves Higher in June
Jul 13, 2018
Milwaukee_Tool_headquarters_Expansion
Milwaukee to Begin $32 Million Headquarters Expansion Project in Brookfield, WI
Jul 13, 2018
Burt_Schraga_Bell_Electric
NAED Honors Four Industry Execs with 2018 Achievement Awards
Jul 09, 2018