Power/mation To Open Office in Bismarck, North Dakota

Automation specialist Power/mation, St. Paul, MN, has opened a new location at 1307 Grumman Lane in Bismarck, ND. The office and warehouse facility is fully equipped with products, sales support and automation industry expertise.

“The oil and gas business is an integral part of our business, said Bob Ricci, VP of sales, in a press release. “It made sense to move operations close to our customers in order to provide the products and changing demands.”

Power/mation distributes automation products and services including custom process automation systems, skids and e-houses, AC/DC drives, robotics, sensors, servo motion control, pneumatics, networking, industrial vision, connectivity, enclosure modification, machine safety, kits and a wide variety of customized technical solutions. Since 1961, the company has been a distributor of high-tech automation products and cutting-edge technology solutions for customers throughout the Midwest.