Rockwell Automation names Fromm Electric Supply ASP

Fromm Electric Supply, Reading, PA, a distributor of Rockwell Automation’s Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Automation product brands in southeastern Pennsylvania since 1958, is now authorized to deliver Rockwell Automation Services. Fromm’s industrial automation services include asset performance measurement, network evaluation and design, product repair and remanufacturing and audits incorporating installed base evaluations.

With manufacturers looking to increase productivity and integrate enterprise and plant floor technologies, these services combined with Rockwell’s product portfolio will allow Fromm’s customers to develop efficient connected enterprises. “The future of electrical distribution will be based on the ability to serve our customers’ needs above and beyond the traditional product sale,” says Josh Williams, Fromm’s Automation Products and Services manager. “Fromm’s growth strategy will rely heavily on services, and the Automation Service Provider (ASP) designation from Rockwell Automation is a great honor.”